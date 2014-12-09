A Missouri bar sparked protests after it offered a drink special on the weekend named after black teenager Michael Brown, whose shooting by police in Ferguson, Missouri, in August has sparked months of demonstrations.

Mugshots, a bar in St. Joseph, Missouri, promoted on its Facebook page a "Michael Brown Special" consisting of six shots of tequila for $10, WDAF-TV in Kansas City, Missouri, reported.

The unarmed Brown, 18, was struck by at least six bullets in the shooting by a white policeman, according to three separate autopsies performed in the investigation. A grand jury declined to indict the officer last month, sparking more violent protests nationwide.

A co-owner of the bar, who asked not to be named, has since apologized. "It's not meant to cause any harm. I should have thought a little bit more about it," WDAF quoted him as saying.

The Mugshots drink special drew protests online and protesters picketed on Saturday outside the bar.

The bar's Facebook page has been disabled and a phone call to the bar Tuesday went unanswered.

(Reporting by Mark Guarino; Editing by David Bailey and Eric Walsh)