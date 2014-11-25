Michael Brown's family attorneys Benjamin Crump (L) and Anthony Gray speak about the grand jury process in Clayton, Missouri, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Attorneys for the family of Michael Brown blasted the grand jury process that led to a decision not to indict Darren Wilson, the white police officer who shot and killed the black teenager in August.

Benjamin Crump and Anthony Gray said in a news conference that the process had been unfair because the prosecutor on the case had a conflict of interest and because Wilson was not cross-examined. They said a special prosecutor should have been appointed.

