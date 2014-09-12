Activists raise their hands as they demand justice for the killing of Michael Brown while marching to the Thomas F. Eagleton United States Courthouse from City Hall in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A group of St. Louis corporate executives and a consortium of businesses and civic groups said on Friday they were donating $85,000 to schools and small businesses in Ferguson, Missouri, to help the town recover after weeks of protests over the shooting of a black teen by a white police officer.

The money is part of $150,000 raised so far by the St. Louis Regional Business Council, a consortium of top officers of mid- to large companies, and North County Inc, a group of business, civic and community organizations in St. Louis.

Three school districts will each receive $10,000 for teacher training and support, the groups said. Also, $55,000 in grants will go to 12 Ferguson businesses.

Many Ferguson shops were damaged, and some had to close down temporarily during the weeks of protests and sometimes violent rioting that roiled the St. Louis suburb after the Aug. 9 shooting by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

Wilson has been suspended with pay since the shooting and is in hiding as a grand jury hears evidence in the case.

Demonstrations continued this week, with many demanding Wilson be arrested and charged for killing the unarmed teenager, who many witnesses said was holding his hands up in surrender when he was shot multiple times.

An autopsy showed Brown was shot at least six times, including twice in the head.

Brown's parents, along with their attorneys and the Ferguson chapter of the civil rights group, National Action Network, are planning an “Arrest Him Now” protest on Saturday in front of the St. Louis County Justice Center, demanding the officer's arrest.

(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)