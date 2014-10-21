Zaki Baruti of the Universal African Peoples Organization (L), Anthony Shahid of the Tauheed Youth Group, and Missouri State Senator Jamilah Nasheed speak with the media outside the St. Louis County Justice Center in Clayton, Missouri, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A Missouri state senator was arrested on Monday night outside the police department of the embroiled city of Ferguson, authorities said, in another night of protests following the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager in August.

State Senator Jamilah Nasheed was taken into custody by Ferguson police officers, said St. Louis County Police spokesman Brian Schellman.

Further details were not immediately available.

CNN footage broadcast by television station KSDK showed the politician shouting "No Justice," with replies of "No peace," from several protesters, as she was handcuffed along with another man.

KDSK reported that Nasheed was arrested after standing in the street and blocking traffic, then failing to move despite repeated warnings from police.

Demonstrations have gripped the St. Louis area almost daily since the Aug. 9 killing of unarmed black teenager, 18-year-old Michael Brown, by white police officer Darren Wilson.

A grand jury is considering charges against Wilson, who has not spoken publicly about the matter. Protesters want Wilson arrested immediately and have called for the appointment of a special prosecutor.

