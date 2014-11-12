FERGUSON Mo. A Missouri grand jury looking into the police shooting of unarmed teenager Michael Brown will hear testimony on Thursday from a private pathologist hired by Brown's family to perform an autopsy, a representative for the family said on Wednesday.

The grand jury is expected to reach a decision this month on whether to indict Darren Wilson, the white police officer who shot and killed the 18-year-old Brown, who was black, on Aug. 9 in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson.

The shooting unleashed weeks of racially charged protests in Ferguson, a mostly black town with a mostly white police force and local government, and also set off renewed nationwide debate over police tactics, especially against young black men.

The windows of businesses along the stretch of West Florissant Avenue that bore the brunt of the August rioting were boarded up on Wednesday, with most bearing spray-painted messages that they remain open despite the protective measures.

Michael Baden, a forensic pathologist from New York, will testify before the St. Louis County grand jury on Thursday, said Adner Marcelin, a spokesman for Benjamin Crump, one of several lawyers working with Brown's family. Grand jury proceedings are secret.

Conflicting witness accounts of the shooting have described a struggle between Brown and Wilson or said that Brown put his hands up.

"The grand jury decision is going to be whatever it is going to be," St. Louis County Executive Charlie Dooley said. "So we are asking everyone to calm down, take a deep breath, step back, don't buy into hysteria."

Community activists in Ferguson called for a national boycott of retailers over the Thanksgiving weekend, a major shopping period, as a sign of solidarity with Brown's family.

"That will put pressure on businesses, who will put pressure on the politicians to do the right thing," said Zaki Baruti, head of the Universal African People's Organization in St. Louis.

There are also two federal investigations under way, one into the shooting and one into wider policing practices in Ferguson.

Brown's parents spoke in Geneva on Tuesday to the U.N. Committee on Torture and asked for continued U.N. pressure on the U.S. government over police accountability.

Baruti declined to predict how the community might react if Wilson is not indicted.

"We are expecting the right thing do be done," Baruti said. "Once the decision comes, keep watching."

(Additional reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago and David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Bill Trott and Eric Beech)