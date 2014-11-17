Michael Brown Sr. (C), the father of slain teenager Michael Brown, is greeted by supporters as he returns from a hearing of the Committee against Torture at the United Nations in Geneva, at the airport in St. Louis, Missouri, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A demonstrator blocks an intersection during a protest marking the 100th day since the shooting death of Michael Brown in St. Louis, Missouri November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Demonstrators lay on the ground with chalk outlines to represent a mock crime scene during a protest marking the 100th day since the shooting death of Michael Brown in St. Louis, Missouri November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man is pictured past a 'I Love Ferguson' sign as he walks his dog down a street in Ferguson, Missouri, November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Snow falls on a memorial on the 100th day since the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

FERGUSON Mo. Residents of Ferguson, Missouri, faced another day on Monday of waiting for a grand jury to decide if it will bring criminal charges against a white policeman who fatally shot an unarmed black teen in August, sparking weeks of sometimes violent protests.

The grand jury has been meeting in secret for almost three months as it evaluates evidence about the Aug. 9 shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown by police officer Darren Wilson, and many in this St. Louis suburb expect another wave of demonstrations if no charges are brought.

Some area schools have told parents that they will dismiss students early when the report comes back and many businesses near the stretch of downtown that saw the worst rioting following Brown's death have boarded up their windows in as a protective move.

Officials have said the grand jury's decision is likely to come in mid- to late November.

A small demonstration was held in St. Louis on Sunday, with a couple of hundred protesters staging a "die in" outside a movie theater and then briefly stopping traffic at a major intersection near Washington University.

One of the protest's organizers said the march reflected the anger of a community where the population is mostly black that has a predominantly white power structure.

"Growing up black in America, you are an outcast," said Rockit Ali, 22. "You have to worry about getting shot. You have to worry about getting killed."

Video and audio published over the weekend by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch showed Wilson leaving the police station and returning to it hours after the shooting.

There are conflicting accounts of what happened during the Aug. 9 shooting, with some witnesses saying that Brown had his hands up in surrender when he was shot and others describing a physical altercation between Brown and Wilson.

Protest organizers are planning to demonstrate at the Ferguson Police Department when the grand jury's decision comes back, and later to protest at the county court in Clayton, Missouri, where the grand jury is sitting.

