Police follow protesters during a march in Los Angeles, California, following Monday's grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Demonstrators hold their hands up as they protest against the verdict announced in the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Protestors march after gathering outside the American Embassy in London November 26, 2014, to show solidarity with the family of black teenager Michael Brown who was shot and killed by a police officer in August in Missouri. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Business owner Jim Bolin (C) speaks to friends outside of his vandalized car care center following a second night of protests in Ferguson, Missouri November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester smashes the window of a Subway with a chair during the second night of demonstrations in Oakland, California, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Police officers react to violent protesters during a second night of protests in Ferguson, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester is dragged across the street as he is arrested in front of the Ferguson Police Department, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A closed-circuit television at the entrance of a Walgreens which was set ablaze by looters in Ferguson, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Business owner Jim Bolin and Mary Sue Patterson work to clean up their vandalized car care center following a second night of protests in Ferguson, Missouri November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man leaves a Smart & Final food and supply store during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A protestor holds up an American flag in front of the Ferguson Police Department, in Ferguson, Missouri, November 25, 2014.

Protestors march after gathering outside the American Embassy in London November 26 , 2014, to show solidarity with the family of black teenager Michael Brown who was shot and killed by a police officer in August in Missouri. REUTERS/Paul Hackett (BRITAIN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST)

Demonstrators take part in a protest to show solidarity with the family of black teenager Michael Brown, outside the American Embassy in London November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Demonstrators take part in a protest to show solidarity with the family of black teenager Michael Brown, outside the American Embassy in London November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Amanda Ashe of Oakland, left, faces off with a police officer during the second night of demonstrations in Emeryville, California, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A protester turns away from the National Guard who are standing on duty outside the Ferguson Police Department after the grand jury verdict in the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, November 26, 2014. . REUTERS/Jim Young

Protesters opposed to the grand jury verdict in the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, Missouri take to the streets of Santa Ana, California, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eugene Garcia

Demonstrators take part in a protest to show solidarity with the family of black teenager Michael Brown, outside the American Embassy in London November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A protester shouts at the National Guard standing on duty outside the Ferguson Police Department after the grand jury verdict in the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man attempts to stop a protester from confronting another protester (bottom), who fell into the bushes while trying to protect a convenience store, during a demonstration following the grand jury decision on Monday in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Residents watch from their windows as protesters march on Broadway Street during a demonstration in Oakland, California November 26, 2014, following a grand jury's decision in the shooting of an unarmed black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Police face off against protesters as they corral them before making mass arrests in Los Angeles, California, following Monday's grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Police arrest protesters in Los Angeles, California, following Monday's grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A protester shouts at the National Guard standing on duty outside the Ferguson Police Department after the grand jury verdict in the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Protesters face off against police before being detained during a march in Los Angeles, California, following Monday's grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A protester takes refuge from snowfall while sitting outside the Ferguson Police Station in Missouri November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Demonstrators take part in a 'mock trial' of Darren Wilson as they protest the decision of a grand jury regarding the death of Michael Brown in St. Louis, Missouri November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

FERGUSON, Mo. Tensions eased in the St Louis suburb of Ferguson on Thursday after two nights of violence and looting sparked by racially charged anger over a grand jury's decision not to charge a white police officer for fatally shooting an unarmed black teenager.

Protests also dwindled elsewhere in the United States as the Thanksgiving Day holiday and wintry weather kept many indoors.

In New York, where protesters had vowed on social media to disrupt the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade through Manhattan, at least seven people were arrested during the event, police said.

In California, about 500 people were arrested in rallies on Tuesday and Wednesday that shut highways in major cities.

About 90 of those protesters who were still in jail in Los Angeles on Thursday were ordered released by the city's police chief in time for Thanksgiving dinner, a police spokesman said, as long as they promised to appear in court.

The order did not apply to anyone with an outstanding warrant, nor to one protester who was arrested on Wednesday night for assault with a deadly weapon, the spokesman said.

Ferguson became the focal point of a national debate on race relations after officer Darren Wilson shot dead Michael Brown on Aug. 9. The U.S. Justice Department is probing possible civil rights abuses, and President Barack Obama has called for reflection on the difficulties minorities face in the country.

The grand jury's decision on Monday not to charge Wilson sparked protests in Ferguson, and more than 100 people were taken into custody on Monday and Tuesday nights. Buildings were torched, stores looted and police in riot gear used tear gas to disperse crowds. Only two arrests were reported Wednesday.

At a Thanksgiving service at the Greater St. Mark Family Church, which has been a gathering point for activists and religious leaders, many offered appreciation for their blessings after a tumultuous week.

"We live in a country of laws. But there has to be a law that governs us all," said pastor Tommie Pierson.

RESIDENTS CLEAN UP AFTER PROTESTS

Ferguson, home to about 21,000 people, is a predominantly black city where almost all the political leaders and police are white.

In the area around the police department that has seen some of the worst violence, a different scene emerged on Thursday. With no protesters in sight and a minimal police presence on a cold but sunny day, local residents boarded up stores to patch up broken glass and protect windows still intact.

Some, including families, painted murals on the plywood boarding while passing cars honked in support.

In solidarity with Brown's parents, activists took to social media to encourage families to post photographs of empty seats at their Thanksgiving dinners to represent their missing son, using the Twitter hashtag #StolenLives.

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon, who declared a state of emergency before the grand jury decision, has deployed about 2,200 National Guard troops to the Ferguson area to quell violence. On Thursday, Nixon tweeted a photo of himself sitting down for a holiday meal with some of them.

"Having Thanksgiving dinner with citizen soldiers spending the holiday away from their families," Nixon wrote.

Wilson, who was placed on administrative leave, has said he feared for his life and was acting in self-defense when he shot Brown. Brown's family said he acted with malice and that he should stand trial.

(Additional reporting by Emily Flitter in Ferguson, Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles, and Barbara Goldberg in New York; Writing by Jon Herskovitz and Daniel Wallis; Editing by Frances Kerry and Eric walsh)