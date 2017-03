Protesters run from a cloud of tear gas after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.

Lawyers for Michael Brown's family condemned violent protests in a sometimes chaotic news conference on Tuesday in which they also slammed the grand jury process that led to a decision not to bring charges against the police officer who shot and killed Brown in August.

Brown's father, Michael Brown Sr., had planned to speak briefly at the news conference but did not.

