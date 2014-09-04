Police officers keep watch while demonstrators (not pictured) protest the death of black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

WASHINGTON U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Thursday that the Justice Department is reviewing the way the St. Louis County Police Department in Missouri responded to protesters in Ferguson in the wake of the shooting death of unarmed black teen Michael Brown.

In announcing a broad civil investigation into the Ferguson Police Department, whose officer shot Brown, Holder said the St. Louis County Police Department had requested an "after-action report" on its response to the protests.

Some have criticized the county's response to the sometimes violent protests for being overly militant and forceful.

