Attorneys for Ferguson, Missouri, police officer Darren Wilson said in a statement released on Monday that he was following his training and the law when he shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown in August.

"We recognize that many people will want to second-guess the grand jury's decision. We would encourage anyone who wants to express an opinion do so in a respectful and peaceful manner," the statement said.

(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Paul Tait)