Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle speaks to the media after winning the Miss World 2016 Competition. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle (R) is hugged by Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray after winning the Miss World 2016 Competition. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle is greeted by second runner up Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela after winning the Miss World 2016 Competition. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle has her hair groomed after winning the Miss World 2016 Competition. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray, Miss Dominican Republic Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez, Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela, Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu, finalists in the Miss World 2016 competition, stand together. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle holds up the Puerto Rican flag after winning the Miss World 2016 Competition. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Winner of Miss World Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle (C) stands with first runner up Miss Dominican Republic Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez (L) and second runner up Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela during the Miss World 2016 Competition. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle (C) reacts to being named Miss World as Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray (L) and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu watch during the Miss World 2016 Competition. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle is crowned after winning the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S., December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON Puerto Rico's Stephanie Del Valle was crowned Miss World 2016 on Sunday, winning the top prize in the 66th edition of the pageant held this year in the United States.

The 19-year-old law and communications student said it was an "honor and a great responsibility" to represent her country.

The first runner-up was Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez of the Dominican Republic, followed by second runner-up Natasha Mannuela from Indonesia.

The top five finalists also included Evelyn Njambi Thungu from Kenya, and Catriona Elisa Gray from the Philippines.

Contestants from more than 100 countries took part in the Miss World beauty pageant, held at National Harbor near Washington, D.C.

