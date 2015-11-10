Tel Aviv's trash is being turned into fuel
TEL AVIV Residents of Tel Aviv can start feeling a little less guilty about the amount of garbage they throw away.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by phone on Tuesday to discuss climate change and other global issues, the White House said.
Obama and Modi will join other world leaders to discuss commitments to countering global climate change at a conference in Paris later this month.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Eric Beech)
TEL AVIV Residents of Tel Aviv can start feeling a little less guilty about the amount of garbage they throw away.
WASHINGTON/CALGARY, Alberta U.S. President Donald Trump's administration approved TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, cheering the oil industry and angering environmentalists even as further hurdles for the controversial project loom.