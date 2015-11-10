Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech at the Jewish Federations of North America 2015 General Assembly in Washington November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by phone on Tuesday to discuss climate change and other global issues, the White House said.

Obama and Modi will join other world leaders to discuss commitments to countering global climate change at a conference in Paris later this month.

