A ''Now Hiring'' sign is posted on a Verizon store in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. interest rates futures were little changed on Wednesday after payroll processor ADP said U.S. companies added 147,000 workers in October, the fewest since May but it revised up its September reading to a 202,000 increase from an earlier 154,000 rise.

Federal funds futures for November delivery suggested traders saw a 6 percent chance the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its two-day policy meeting that began on Tuesday, flat on the day, according to Reuters data. FFX6

(Reporting by Richard Leong)