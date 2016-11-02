Dollar recoups losses, shares lower as banks weigh
LONDON The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.
NEW YORK U.S. interest rates futures were little changed on Wednesday after payroll processor ADP said U.S. companies added 147,000 workers in October, the fewest since May but it revised up its September reading to a 202,000 increase from an earlier 154,000 rise.
Federal funds futures for November delivery suggested traders saw a 6 percent chance the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its two-day policy meeting that began on Tuesday, flat on the day, according to Reuters data. FFX6
(Reporting by Richard Leong)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will seek quick progress toward a bilateral trade agreement with Japan in place of a broader Asia-Pacific deal he abandoned this week, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits the White House next month, an official in the Trump administration said on Thursday.
MEXICO CITY Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.