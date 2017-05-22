NEW YORK U.S. interest rates futures were stuck with their earlier losses on Monday as Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan repeated his view that three interest rate increases in 2017 was "appropriate" in an article he wrote.

Federal funds futures implied traders priced in nearly a 79 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise rates at its June 13-14 meeting by a quarter point to 1.00-1.25 percent FFM7 FFN7, compared with 74 percent at Friday's close, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed.

