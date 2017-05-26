NEW YORK U.S. interest rates futures turned flat early Friday, paring their earlier gains, as a upgrade on U.S. gross domestic product in the first quarter and data on durable goods orders in April were a tad stronger than analysts' expectations.

At 8:59 a.m. (1259 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders saw about an 88 percent chance the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates by a quarter point to 1.00-1.25 percent at its June 13-14 meeting FFM7 FFN7, compared with a 83 percent probability before the release of the latest GDP and durable goods data, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)