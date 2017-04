NEW YORK U.S. interest rates futures clung to earlier gains on Monday as the latest Federal Reserve data on labor conditions showed some softness in the domestic jobs market last month, confirming a disappointing April payrolls report on Friday.

Federal funds futures FFM6 suggested traders saw about a 7 percent chance the central bank would increase policy rates at its June 14-15 meeting, according to Reuters data. FEDWATCH

