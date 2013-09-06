Montana's Supreme Court intervened on Friday in a high profile rape case in which an ex-teacher was sentenced to a month in prison for raping a 14-year-old student who later killed herself, telling the judge he could not unilaterally alter the sentence.

District Judge G. Todd Baugh drew a torrent of ridicule after sentencing former Billings teacher Stacey Rambold last week to 30 days in jail for the 2007 rape of Cherice Moralez, whom the judge had described as a troubled youth who seemed older than her years.

Prosecutors vowed to appeal the sentence as unlawfully lenient and Baugh subsequently called a hearing to review and possibly amend it. But the state Supreme Court ruled 4-2 that the judge could not simply amend the sentence himself, and ordered the planned hearing halted.

