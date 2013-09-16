SAN FRANCISCO A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a mortgage industry lawsuit challenging the City of Richmond, California's plan to potentially use eminent domain to seize underwater mortgages.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco ruled that the case was not yet ripe to be heard because the city had not yet developed a final course of action. Breyer decided to dismiss the case instead of putting it on hold.

"Ripeness of these claims does not rest on contingent future events certain to occur, but rather on future events that may never occur," Breyer wrote.

