DARRINGTON, Washington The official death toll from a catastrophic mudslide in Washington state has risen to 24, up from 21, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday.

A statement issued by the coroner's office said the remains of 17 of the victims of the March 22 disaster have now been positively identified, including Sonoah Heustis, a 4-month-old infant and two other children aged 5 and 6.

(Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)