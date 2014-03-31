Madagascar cyclone death toll rises to 38: official
ANTANANARIVO At least 38 people have been killed by Cyclone Enawo that struck Madagascar this week, according to an official of the country's disaster management department.
DARRINGTON, Washington The official death toll from a catastrophic mudslide in Washington state has risen to 24, up from 21, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday.
A statement issued by the coroner's office said the remains of 17 of the victims of the March 22 disaster have now been positively identified, including Sonoah Heustis, a 4-month-old infant and two other children aged 5 and 6.
(Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
ANTANANARIVO At least 38 people have been killed by Cyclone Enawo that struck Madagascar this week, according to an official of the country's disaster management department.
MELBOURNE Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk on Friday offered to save Australia's most renewable-energy dependent state from blackouts by installing $25 million worth of battery storage within 100 days, and offering it for free if he missed the target.
STOCKHOLM Nordic forestry firms racing to replace paper business lost to the internet are trying to transform their pulp mill by-products into glue, biofuel and carbon fiber for aircraft and wind turbines.