The tally of those missing in a Washington state mudslide has dropped to 30 from 90, while the official death toll went up by one to 18, officials said Saturday.

Another body located in the muddy pile has not yet been identified and is not part of the official death toll, but brings the presumed death toll to 28.

(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City, and Jonathan Kaminsky in Darrington, Washington)