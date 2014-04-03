A flag flies at half staff as workers look out over the mud and debris as search work continues from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Debris is pictured from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Vehicles are pictured in the mud and debris from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

An excavator is used as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Workers carry shovels as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Benton County Fire District 1 Assistant Chief Jack Coats, serving as a task force leader, makes his way up a road on as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Rescue workers continue to search for human remains in a debris field left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Rescue workers continue to search for human remains in a debris field left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

DARRINGTON, Washington The death toll in a Washington state mudslide that wiped out a rural community last month rose to 30 on Thursday as one more body was extricated from a pile of muck and debris, the Snohomish County medical examiner's office said.

A rain-soaked hillside collapsed without warning above the north fork of Stillaguamish River on March 22, unleashing a torrent of mud that roared over the river banks and across state Highway 530, engulfing some three dozen homes on the outskirts of the tiny town of Oso.

At least 13 people remained listed as missing as of Wednesday evening, and no change was reported to that list on Thursday morning.

The medical examiner's office said in a statement that of the 30 people now confirmed dead, 27 had been positively identified. Among the newly identified were a 13-year-old boy and a 67-year-old woman.

