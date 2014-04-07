Vehicles are pictured in the mud and debris from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

An excavator is used as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Workers carry shovels as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Benton County Fire District 1 Assistant Chief Jack Coats, serving as a task force leader, makes his way up a road on as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Rescue workers continue to search for human remains in a debris field left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Rescue workers continue to search for human remains in a debris field left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

People donate money during a flash football game organized by Arlington High School football player Max Gray, 18, to raise money for Jonielle Spiller, the mother of youth football player Jovon 'Jo Jo' Mangual, 13, who died during the Oso mudslide, in Arlington, Washington April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A friend (R) comforts Oso Fire Captain Seth Jefferds (L) who lost his wife and granddaughter in a massive mudslide, in Oso, Washington April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A view of the fire station for the all-volunteer 15-person Oso Fire Department who were the first responders to the massive mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 4, 2014. Rescue and recovery efforts have entered their 14th day on the massive Oso mudslide with about 30 confirmed dead and 17 still missing. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

The death toll from a massive mudslide that devastated a rural community in Washington state last month rose by three to 33 on Monday, with a dozen people still unaccounted for, county officials said.

A rain-soaked hillside collapsed without warning on March 22, above the north fork of the Stillaguamish River, sending a torrent of mud over the river and across state Highway 530, engulfing some three dozen homes on the outskirts of the tiny community of Oso.

Of the 33 people confirmed dead, 30 have been identified, the Snohomish County medical examiner's office said in a statement. Recovery crews were still searching for another 12 people unaccounted for as of Monday morning, but that figure could fluctuate as it has since the day of the disaster.

The dozen people still missing from the slide include three children - a 2-year-old girl and two boys, ages four and 14. At least half of the missing lived on Steelhead Drive, a street which the mudslide slammed into, the county said.

Recovery efforts have been hampered by rain creating treacherous conditions and raising the risk of further slides and flash floods.

No one has been pulled alive from the rubble since the day of the landslide, when at least eight people were injured but survived, and rescue teams have since found no signs of life.

(Reporting by Cynthia Johnston, writing by Jonathan Allen; editing by Scott Malone, Sofina Mirza-Reid and G Crosse)