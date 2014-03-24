OLYMPIA, Washington More than 100 missing persons reports have been filed with various entities in Washington state in the aftermath of a mudslide already blamed for eight confirmed deaths, the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management said on Monday.
The landslide, triggered after rain-soaked embankments along State Route 530 near Oso, Washington, about 55 miles northeast of Seattle, gave way on Saturday morning, washing away at least six homes.
