An aerial view of the area affected by a landslide near State Route 530 is seen in this handout photo provided by the Governor Jay Inslee's office taken near Oso, Washington March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gov Jay Inslee's office/Handout via Reuters

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee looks out of a plane at the area affected by a landslide near State Route 530 in this handout photo provided by the Governor's office taken near Oso, Washington March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gov Jay Inslee's office/Handout via Reuters

An aerial view of the area affected by a landslide near State Route 530 is seen in this handout photo provided by the Governor Jay Inslee's office taken near Oso, Washington March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gov Jay Inslee's office/Handout via Reuters

A general view of the breach where water from the Stillaguamish River is beginning to move through the dam created by a landslide near State Route 530 near Oso, Washington in this March 23, 2014 picture provided by the Washington State Department of Transportation. REUTERS/Washington State Department of Transportation/Handout via Reuters

An aerial view of the area affected by a landslide near State Route 530 is seen in this handout photo provided by the Governor Jay Inslee's office taken near Oso, Washington in this March 23, 2014 picture provided by Gov Jay Inslee's office. REUTERS/Gov Jay Inslee's office/Handout via Reuters

An aerial view of the area affected by a landslide near State Route 530 is seen in this handout photo provided by the Governor Jay Inslee's office taken near Oso, Washington March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gov Jay Inslee's office/Handout via Reuters

OLYMPIA, Washington More than 100 missing persons reports have been filed with various entities in Washington state in the aftermath of a mudslide already blamed for eight confirmed deaths, the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management said on Monday.

The landslide, triggered after rain-soaked embankments along State Route 530 near Oso, Washington, about 55 miles northeast of Seattle, gave way on Saturday morning, washing away at least six homes.

(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Writing by Steve Gorman; editing by Cynthia Johnston)