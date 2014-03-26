ARLINGTON, Washington The death toll from a devastating weekend landslide in Washington state could rise to 24 on Tuesday after rescue workers recovered two bodies and believed they had located eight more, the local fire chief said.

The discovery of additional bodies came as crews searched under drizzly skies for survivors of the mudslide amid fading hopes that anyone could still be plucked alive from the massive pile of muck and debris.

