French prosecutor opens Fiat Chrysler emissions investigation
PARIS French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into Fiat Chrysler over allegations that the carmaker cheated in diesel emission tests, a judicial source said on Tuesday.
ARLINGTON, Washington The death toll from a devastating weekend landslide in Washington state could rise to 24 on Tuesday after rescue workers recovered two bodies and believed they had located eight more, the local fire chief said.
The discovery of additional bodies came as crews searched under drizzly skies for survivors of the mudslide amid fading hopes that anyone could still be plucked alive from the massive pile of muck and debris.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Dan Whitcomb)
PARIS French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into Fiat Chrysler over allegations that the carmaker cheated in diesel emission tests, a judicial source said on Tuesday.
PRAGUE A Czech zoo has started sawing off the horns of its 21 rhinos to protect them from poaching after the killing of a rhinoceros in France earlier this month.
Crude oil that leaked into a creek in the Canadian province of Alberta from an Enbridge Inc storage facility has been contained but there is no estimate yet of its volume, the National Energy Board regulator said on Tuesday.