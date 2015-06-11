The number of mixed-race people in the United States is on the rise, comprising about 7 percent of American adults, according to a Pew Research Center survey released on Thursday.

This multiracial population is growing at a rate three times higher than the American population as a whole, the survey found, and comes at a time when the nation has a president, Barack Obama, whose mother was white and father was a black Kenyan.

The findings were based on an online survey of 1,555 multiracial Americans age 18 and older conducted from February to April.

Pew said that 6.9 percent of the U.S. population has more than one race in their background, including their parents or grandparents.

The survey found that among multiracial Americans, 50 percent are mixed white-American Indian, 12 percent are black-American Indian, 11 percent are white-black, another 11 percent are multiracial-Hispanic, 6 percent are white-black-American Indian, 4 percent are white-Asian, with another 5 percent being some other racial combination.

Pew said the multiracial population has grown significantly since the U.S. Supreme Court in 1967 struck down laws prohibiting mixed-race marriages. The U.S. Census Bureau first began allowing more than one race to be chosen on forms 15 years ago.

About 60 percent of multiracial adults felt proud to have a multiracial background and felt more open to other cultures, Pew found. Few perceived their multiracial background as a disadvantage and most said it made no difference, Pew said.

A majority of multiracial adults, 55 percent, said they have faced racial slurs or jokes, and 24 percent of them have felt annoyed by assumptions made about their racial background, the report said.

Multiracial black adults have experiences, attitudes and social interactions that more closely align with the black community and 69 percent said most people view them as black or African American, according to the report.

Biracial white and Asian adults feel more closely connected to whites than Asians, the report said. Biracial adults who are white and American Indian often have faint ties to their Native American side, it found.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Will Dunham)