NEW YORK Standard & Poor's will announce in the next few hours its decision on possible ratings cuts for U.S. states and municipalities, David Beers, the head of the agency's sovereign ratings group, said on Monday.

After stripping the United States of its AAA rating on Friday, S&P is looking at the impact of the country's debt consolidation plan agreed on August 2 on the budgets of states and municipalities, Beers said in a phone conference with clients and media.

