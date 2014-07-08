NEW YORK Three people were injured on Tuesday in an electrical accident at the New York City pier where the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is located, fire officials said.

Two people were transported to a local hospital with burns to their arms, and a third was being evaluated at the scene after the morning accident involving a malfunctioning transformer, the New York City Fire Department said.

The museum had earlier said its opening would be delayed due to a power outage. After the accident, it announced that it would be closed all day.

"While doing repairs to an outside power supply at the end of the pier, two employees and one volunteer who was nearby, received minor injuries today," museum spokesman Luke Sacks said in an email.

The museum, located at a Hudson River pier on Manhattan's west side, hosts roughly 1 million visitors a year and features the U.S. aircraft carrier Intrepid and the space shuttle Enterprise.

