NEW YORK Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds poured $2.3 billion into stock funds in the week ended Sept. 23 on the view that stimulus programs overseas would continue to support international shares, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

The inflows were the biggest in five months and the first new cash commitments in three weeks, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.

Funds that specialize in U.S. shares attracted a meager $87 million, while funds that specialize in foreign shares attracted $2.2 billion to mark their biggest inflows in five weeks.

Bond funds posted $1.8 billion in outflows to mark their ninth straight week of investor withdrawals. All of the outflows were from taxable bond funds, while funds that specialize in tax-free municipal bonds attracted their biggest inflows in nearly five months, at $628 million.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on Sept. 17 to keep interest rates unchanged may have spurred inflows into international share funds on the view that stimulus programs from the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan may last even longer than previously expected, said Alan Lancz, president of investment advisory firm Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc in Toledo, Ohio.

"The U.S. is one of the stronger economies on the planet right now, so if they can’t afford a 25 basis point hike in Fed funds, then we know that some of these lesser economies are going to keep their rates lower for longer," he said.

Investors have flocked to funds that hold international shares this year on the view that overseas stimulus programs would continue to support foreign shares.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $189 million in outflows to mark their ninth straight week of outflows.

