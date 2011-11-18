NUSA DUA, Indonesia President Barack Obama said on Friday he saw "flickers of progress" in Myanmar, pledged to send his secretary of state to the isolated country and promised new ties if it pursued democratic reforms.

Obama, on the Indonesian island of Bali to attend a summit of Asia-Pacific leaders, said he had spoken for the first time with Nobel laureate and democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi. He said he was sending Secretary of State Hillary Clinton next month to the country, also known as Burma.

He said the release of political prisoners and loosening of media restrictions, as well as Suu Kyi's release last year from house arrest, were "the most important steps toward reform in Burma that we've seen in years."

"We want to seize what could be a historic opportunity for progress and make it clear that if Burma continues to travel down the road of democratic reform, it can forge a new relationship with the United States of America," Obama said.

Washington has gradually tightened sanctions on Myanmar, now ruled by a civilian government after an election last year held with the main purpose of handing over power after nearly five decades of military rule.

Many Western governments have expressed doubts that the new civilian authority is committed to democratic change and has embarked on a different path from its military predecessors.

Obama warned that if Myanmar did not move toward more openness, it would "continue to face sanctions and isolation."

A U.S. official said Obama had spoken to Suu Kyi from Air Force One on his way to Indonesia on Thursday evening.

They reviewed progress made in Myanmar since her release last year and Obama said she supported more American engagement in the isolated Southeast Asian nation.

In an address to the Australian parliament on Thursday, Obama said Myanmar had opened a dialogue on reform, but had to do more to improve human rights.

Myanmar's new civilian rulers released about 230 political prisoners last month and a senior official from the country's home ministry said Wednesday that authorities were ready to proceed with further releases of activists.

Southeast Asian nations endorsed Myanmar Thursday for the chairmanship of its regional grouping in 2014, gambling that the isolated country can stick to reforms begun this year that could lead it out of half a century of isolation.

