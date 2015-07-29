NASA astronaut, Terry Virts, recently tested a new camera that seems to provide more detailed material from space.

Virts was exploring water tension in microgravity as he dissolved an effervescent tablet in a floating ball of water, which is captured in great detailed and high-resolution in the video.

The station received high-definition cameras, 3-D cameras, but also a Red Epic Dragon camera that is capable of recording images with six times more detail than either of the previous cameras, NASA reported.

The higher resolution images allow researchers to gather more information based on videos produced at the space stations.

The camera is ideal for capturing dynamic events like vehicle operations near the station, like docking and undocking.

It is the same model that was used to record theatrical releases such as "The Hobbit" trilogy and television programs.