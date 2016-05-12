U.S. weather forecaster sees chance of El Niño later this year
NEW YORK A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday projected the possibility of closely-watched El Niño phenomenon developing in the Northern Hemisphere late summer or fall.
WASHINGTON The Obama administration on Thursday will unveil its latest action aimed at reducing methane emissions in the oil and gas industry, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement.
The White House and the EPA will announce the actions at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), the agency said.
The agency is expected to unveil a rule to target methane emissions from new or modified oil and gas facilities, the first regulations to tackle the greenhouse gas from the sector, sources have said.
Wildlife conservation groups sued the U.S. government on Wednesday seeking to halt a plan to trap and kill as many as 120 mountain lions and black bears in Colorado in a bid to stem declines in populations of mule deer favored by hunters.