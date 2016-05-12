WASHINGTON The Obama administration on Thursday will unveil its latest action aimed at reducing methane emissions in the oil and gas industry, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement.

The White House and the EPA will announce the actions at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), the agency said.

The agency is expected to unveil a rule to target methane emissions from new or modified oil and gas facilities, the first regulations to tackle the greenhouse gas from the sector, sources have said.

