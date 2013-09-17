Police walk in the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting in Washington on September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON The Department of Defense's Office of the Inspector General released a year-long audit of a Navy commercial access control system on Tuesday that showed serious flaws because officials had tried to reduce costs.

As a result, 52 convicted felons received routine, unauthorized access to Navy facilities, the report said.

It said that unauthorized access had increased the security risk for military personnel, dependents, civilians and installations.

(Reporting by Deborah Charles and David Alexander; editing by Christopher Wilson)