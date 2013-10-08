The super rich have one less thing to worry about, now that Neiman Marcus released its holiday catalog on Tuesday with gift suggestions topping $1 million.

His & Hers 2013, the most extravagant selection in this year's Christmas Book, is an outdoor entertainment system - a giant-screen television that emerges from an underground storage place, speakers and hundreds of movies - listed at $1.5 million.

At one-tenth of that price, a falconry companion set features a gold-plated perch, exotic skin falcon hoods, along with outdoor furniture, lead crystal decanters and cigars. The set, no bird included, sells for $150,000.

The Houston-based luxury store also offers a "Diamond Experience," which, at $1.85 million, includes a 25-carat rough diamond, a trip to the London offices of De Beers diamond specialists, a meeting with a craftsman to cut and polish the gem, a session with a jewelry designer to create its setting, and a visit to Africa, where the stone was mined.

A $30,000 splurge buys an overnight stay for two at the famed Glass House in New Canaan, Connecticut, designed by architect Philip Johnson, and a limited-edition Jeff Koons sculpture "Dom Perignon's Balloon Venus" is $20,000.

A hand-built Indian Larry motorcycle sells for $750,000, and an Aston Martin Vanquish Volante, only one of ten such cars in the world, is $344,500, according to the catalog.

As of midday Tuesday, the first day the catalog was available, the Koons sculptures were selling "briskly," but none of the other extremely high-end items had sold yet, said store spokeswoman Ginger Reeder.

Last year, a one-of-a-kind gift of a walk-on role in the Broadway musical "Annie" sold on the first day for $30,000 to a man who bought it as a gift for his wife, she said.

Typically the cars offered each year sell out quickly, Reeder said.

With the sale of each high-end gift, Neiman Marcus said it will donate money to charity.

Neiman Marcus has been publishing its Christmas Book since 1926, making it a store tradition to come up with unique and expensive gift ideas for its affluent customers.

Shipping for the gifts ordered on line is free.

(Writing by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Gunna Dickson)