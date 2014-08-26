Luxury tycoon Arnault to revamp Paris museum
PARIS French luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault is expanding his art museum empire with plans to renovate a disused public building near his Louis Vuitton Foundation on the outskirts of Paris.
Burning Man, the week-long arts and culture festival that brings attendees from around the world to the Nevada desert, canceled its first day on Monday as rare rain storms drenched the area, organizers said.
Each year some 60,000 people spend the last week in August camping and exercising "radical self-expression" on a dry lake bed called the playa in the Black Rock Desert, about 110 miles north of Reno, according to the event's website.
This year, rare rainstorms moving through Nevada left standing water and mud in the playa, forcing organizers and local officials to cancel the first day of the event and lock out thousands of people who had arrived at the site prepared to camp inside its confines.
"Black Rock City is closed until midday Tuesday due to rain and standing water," event organizer Jim Graham said on Twitter. "At the request of organizers, law enforcement is turning back cars."
According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, some of the attendees, known as "burners," were headed to alternate campsites until the event could start.
Tickets to the event range from $380 to $650.
LONDON One of the UK's first major exhibitions charting modern and contemporary American pop art opened at the British Museum in London this week, with works from New York’s Museum of Modern Art and Washington DC's National Gallery of Art.
LONDON A painting of flowers by Gustav Klimt sold in London for 48 million pounds ($59 million), a record for a work by the Austrian artist and the third-highest price for any work sold at auction in Europe, Sotheby's said on Thursday.