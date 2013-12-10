A combination photo shows (clockwise from top left) James Glanton, 34, Christina McIntee, 25, Tate McIntee, Chloe Glanton, Shelby Fitzpatrick and Evan Glanton from the Pershing County Sheriff's Office handout photos released on December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pershing County Sheriff's Office/Handout

Members of a family that went missing are wheeled by stretcher from an ambulance into the Pershing General Hospital in Lovelock, Nevada, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/James Glover

David Mosier reacts with tears after hearing his 10-year-old cousin and his family had been found safe by rescuers in a remote mountain range northeast of Reno, in Lovelock, Nevada, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/James Glover

Ernie Carmichael, of Lovelock, hugs Chris Montes (R) after hearing that Montes was one of the rescuers that found a family in a remote mountain range northeast of Reno, in Lovelock, Nevada, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/James Glover

Chris Montes, of Lovelock, one of the rescuers that found a family in a remote mountain range northeast of Reno, speaks to the media in Lovelock, Nevada, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/James Glover

A woman hugs Chris Montes after hearing that Montes was one of the rescuers that found a family in a remote mountain range northeast of Reno, in Lovelock, Nevada, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/James Glover

RENO, Nevada A couple and four young children missing in frigid weather since they went on an outing to play in the snow on Sunday in a remote mountain range in Nevada were found alive on Tuesday huddled in a canyon, a sheriff's dispatch supervisor said.

The couple had taken their two children and the woman's niece and nephew, who range in age from 3 to 10, to an abandoned mining camp in the Seven Troughs range of northwestern Nevada, Pershing County dispatch supervisor Sheila Reitz said.

A wide-scale search and rescue operation was launched, backed by a helicopter and two airplanes, as fears grew for their fate, with temperatures plunging to negative 21 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday night and remaining well below freezing the following night.

On Tuesday, a volunteer rescuer spotted the couple's vehicle with binoculars, and the six were found in good condition, Reitz said. Details of the group's ordeal were not immediately available.

"It's a big relief," Reitz said, adding that all were taken to a hospital in the nearby town of Lovelock for evaluation.

Nevada's KTVN-TV reported that the couple's Jeep had swerved off an embankment and rolled over on Sunday afternoon, and that the family members camped near the vehicle and started a fire as they waited for help.

They had food and water when rescuers reached them, and were treated for mild dehydration, the station reported. Local authorities could not immediately confirm the report.

Reitz identified the adults as James Glanton, 34, and Christina McIntee, 25. The children were identified as Shelby Schlag-Fitzpatrick, 10, Tate McIntee, 4, and Evan and Chloe Glanton, ages 5 and 3.

(Reporting by Riley Snyder in Reno; Additional reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky from Olympia, Wash.; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Leslie Adler and Berenard Orr)