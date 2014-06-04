An hours-long manhunt for an armed New Hampshire man, who stole a police vehicle and rammed it into another before fleeing into some woods, ended on Tuesday night with his arrest at his home, police said.

The suspect, 44-year old Anthony Reardon, was arrested around 9:00 p.m. EST, New Hampshire State Police Executive Major David Parenteau told reporters.

"Fortunately this has ended with no one hurt," Parenteau said. "He is in custody and he’ll be dealt with in the court system."

Local police officers found Reardon armed with multiple weapons outside his home on Tuesday afternoon, and took up defensive positions, Parenteau said. While they were seeking cover, the officers lost sight of Reardon, Parenteau said.

Reardon, a former member of the U.S. Navy, took the opportunity to steal a police cruiser, and in an attempt to flee, rammed another cruiser before ditching the car and running into a nearby wooded area, Parenteau said.

No injuries were reported, Parenteau said, although shots were fired during the incident. Massachusetts State Police and the FBI assisted in the search, he added.

Roughly five hours later, authorities located Reardon back in his home, and a SWAT team with a canine unit arrested him without incident, Parenteau said.

"We’re going to attempt to piece this all together and figure out exactly what occurred," Parenteau said.

Reardon was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

