BOSTON Former New Hampshire Governor John Sununu was recovering in Boston on Monday after undergoing heart surgery last week, the Republican's office said in a statement.

Sununu, 76, who served as the state's chief executive for three two-year terms in the 1980s, was admitted to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center where doctors performed quadruple bypass surgery on Friday, according to his office, which added that he is expected to return home within a week.

"I feel very lucky," said Sununu, who also served as chief of staff to U.S. President George H.W. Bush from 1989 to 1991 and later served as chairman of the New Hampshire Republican party. "The staff here at St. Elizabeth's have been wonderful to work with."

His son, John E. Sununu, represented New Hampshire in the U.S. House of Representatives for six years and in the U.S. Senate for six years.

