MANCHESTER N.H. A New Hampshire teenager who disappeared nine months ago, prompting her mother to launch a nationwide search, has returned home, state officials said on Monday, offering no details on what prompted her disappearance.

Abigail Hernandez, who was 15 when she disappeared Oct. 9 from the town of Conway, in the White Mountains, was returned to her family Sunday evening, the state attorney general's office said in a statement.

They offered no further details while they investigate the "facts and circumstances" surrounding her disappearance, the statement said.

Hernandez's mother, Zenya, waged a public campaign to locate Abigail, launching the Facebook page "Bring Abby Home" and appearing in numerous media outlets.

"We are the happiest people on earth," Zenya Hernandez said upon learning of her daughter's return, according to the statement from the attorney general's office.Abigail Hernandez was last seen leaving her high school on Oct. 9. Her last known communication that day was a text message of a heart symbol to her boyfriend.

In December, authorities revealed that Hernandez's mother received a letter from Abigail shortly after her disappearance but would not disclose its contents, citing the ongoing investigation.

