MANCHESTER N.H. Police in New Hampshire on Monday arrested a 34-year-old man on charges of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl who disappeared from her small town in the White Mountains last fall and reappeared mysteriously last week.

Nathaniel Kibby was arrested at his home in Gorham, about 30 miles (48 km) north of Conway without incident and charged with one count of felony kidnapping, New Hampshire Attorney General Joseph Foster said in a statement.

The girl, Abigail Hernandez, had provided investigators with enough information for them to arrest and charge Kibby, who is due to appear in court on Tuesday, officials said.

Hernandez, 15, was reported missing on Oct. 9 after she didn't return home from high school that day. Her disappearance provoked a search by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and local police, and her mother launched a nationwide campaign seeking any information on her missing daughter.

Few details of the reason for her disappearance and subsequent release have been provided by authorities since they disclosed Hernandez's return to her family on July 21, leading some in her rural community to wonder whether she had gone willingly.

