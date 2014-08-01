Nathaniel Kibby, 34, is seen in an undated photo released by the New Hampshire Attorney General's office. REUTERS/New Hampshire Attorney General/Handout

BOSTON A New Hampshire teenager who reappeared mysteriously after a nine-month kidnapping ordeal told her hometown newspaper that she was "feeling a lot better every day" and re-adjusting to life back home in the mountain town of Conway.

Abigail Hernandez, 15, told the Conway Daily Sun she had seen its coverage of her disappearance and that it gave her hope, the newspaper reported on Friday.

Hernandez declined to discuss her case in detail, the paper reported. State prosecutors on Monday arrested a 34-year-old man, Nathaniel Kibby of the nearby town of Gorham, and charged him with felony kidnapping in the incident.

"I'm taking it a little at a time but I'm feeling a lot better every day," Hernandez said. "I'd just like to be treated like a normal person."

Authorities have released few details of Hernandez' disappearance on Oct. 9 after she left Kennett High School or the circumstances of her return home on July 20.

Hernandez made her first public appearance after returning home on Tuesday, looking frail and thin during an appearance in Conway District Court at Kibby's arraignment hearing.

She could not be reached for comment on Friday.

In a photo in the Conway Daily Sun on Friday she wore a T-shirt bearing the slogan "C.S.I. Can't Stand Idiots."

(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Doina Chiacu)