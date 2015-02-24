More than a dozen New Jersey utility and emergency service workers were injured, two of them seriously, in a house explosion while they were responding to reports of a gas leak on Tuesday, officials said.

People had already been evacuated from nearby houses in Stafford Township, about 85 miles south of Newark, when the mid-morning blast occurred, said Michael Kinney, spokesman for New Jersey Natural Gas.

Seven NJNG employees were injured, Kinney said. Earlier in the day, he had put the number of injured employee at five.

Two with serious injuries were taken to a trauma center and the other five, with less serious injuries, were taken to a hospital, he said. The nature of the more serious injuries was unknown, he said.

Six firefighters and two emergency medical technicians also were injured and treated at local hospitals, he said.

Smoke rising from the site of the home, which the blast reduced to a pile of charred rubble, could be seen in images released by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department.

Gas service has been cut off to 300 customers in the area, Kinney said.

Crews were on site making repairs and will begin restoring service house by house on Wednesday, he said.

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg and Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Susan Heavey, Bill Trott and Ellen Wulfhorst)