NEW YORK A juvenile suspected of helping carjack a Jaguar sedan was struck and killed by a police vehicle and five other suspects were under arrest following a car chase and standoff in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, officials said.

The six juveniles, who police linked to a shooting and robberies in the area on Tuesday morning, led police on a chase in the silver luxury car after officers tried to pull them over, according to Katherine Carter, spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

When they finally came to a stop in a residential Newark neighborhood, three of the suspects surrendered. One was struck by a police car and pronounced dead at the scene. Two fled into a nearby home, barricading themselves inside.

They emerged with their hands up after the Newark police SWAT team arrived. The incident ended around 9 a.m., Carter said.

No other information about the suspects was available, she said.

