At least one person died after a building in southern New Jersey partially collapsed on Friday afternoon, according to local media.

A former Blockbuster Video store in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, collapsed, killing at least one person, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia. The building was being demolished at the time of the collapse, NBC 10 said.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in New York,; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Eric Beech)