A house fire in New Jersey left two children aged one and six dead, local media reported, citing authorities.

The blaze broke out on Friday evening at a residence in Orange, outside of Newark, NJ Advance Media reported, citing the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Seven residents escaped the fire but the one-year-old boy and six-year-old girl were found dead on the third floor of the building, the news organization reported.

The children's mother escaped the fire and was "distraught," NJ Advance Media quoted the prosecutor's office as saying in a statement.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office and Sheriff's Office, along with the Orange Fire Department, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The Orange Police Department declined to comment.

