A man hunting geese with his father in New Jersey shot and killed himself in what police said Sunday appeared to be an accident.

Police in West Windsor Township, about 40 miles northeast of Philadelphia, said the 45-year-old victim and his father were properly licensed to hunt the birds.

Investigators said it appears the victim died from a single gunshot wound to the head and neck from his own firearm on Saturday afternoon.

"Although incredibly tragic, it is believed that the incident was solely an accident," police said in a statement.

The pair, who were the only members of the hunting party, had Canada geese decoys spread out around the wooded area where they were looking for the birds, a news release said.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Eric Walsh)