Two women survived with only minor injuries after the car they were traveling in careened up a snowbank on the side of a New Jersey bridge on Friday, plunged 60 feet and landed upright near the bank of a river, according to police and local media.

The woman driving the car had swerved to avoid another vehicle before hitting a ramp-like pile of snow plowed against the railing of the bridge on Interstate 80 in Hackensack early Friday morning, the Record newspaper reported.

The car landed on a fence about 40 feet from the banks of the Hackensack River, 10 miles west of New York City, the Record said.

Emergency responders were able to cut the driver and her passenger free from the car, and both were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to Jeffrey Flynn, a spokesman for New Jersey State Police.

He identified the two women as Elizabeth Wolthoff, 25, and Rebecca Winslow, 23, who both live in nearby suburbs.

