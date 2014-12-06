Two people died and another 12 were hospitalized on Saturday after carbon monoxide leaked into a recording studio in an industrial building in New Jersey, officials said.

Authorities in Passaic responded to a 911 call from an individual who discovered two people passed out inside a recording booth in the mixed-use building, city spokesman Keith Furlong said.

Emergency crews found another 12 people sick and in a "dazed state," he said.

The two victims in the recording booth were pronounced dead and the other individuals, all sharing space on the building's second floor, were transferred to three area hospitals, Furlong said.

The victims' identities have not been released.

At a press conference, Passaic Mayor Alex Blanco said the quick response of police and firefighters, supported by first responders from neighboring communities, helped secure the scene and prevented further fatalities.

The source of the carbon monoxide was being investigated, Furlong said.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause sudden illness or death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is found in combustion fumes, such as those produced by car engines, gas ranges or heating systems.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion, according to the CDC.

(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Paul Simao)