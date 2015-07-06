A Connecticut man has been charged with carjacking in New Jersey after he stole a Mercedes and then a police cruiser, leading officers on a chase through several towns and damaging police cars along the way.

Sereymanta Kong, 22, was accused in the Sunday incident and was being held on $1 million bail, police said.

Kong stole a Mercedes belonging to a woman who saw him lying in the middle of a road in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, according to police reports. The woman stopped her car and got out to help him, believing he was injured, said Sergeant Colin Ford of the Englewood Cliffs Police Department.

Kong jumped into her car as soon as the woman got out. Her two children, reported by local media to be ages 11 and 13, were able to get out of the vehicle before he sped away.

Police pursued Kong and stopped him in nearby Alpine, New Jersey, where he backed the Mercedes into a police car. He then jumped out of the Mercedes and, during a struggle with officers, got into the police car and drove away, Ford said.

Kong was pursued by several police cars down a busy highway and collided with some of them during the chase, Ford said. He then crashed the cruiser into a Jeep dealership in Paramus, New Jersey, police said.

Kong was arrested at the scene. He was undergoing physical and psychological evaluation in a hospital and was due to be arraigned afterwards, Ford said.

He has been charged with carjacking, theft of a motor vehicle, eluding, simple assault and obstruction.

Several police officers were also treated for minor injuries following the chase.

(Reporting by Katie Reilly in New York; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Eric Beech)