A New Jersey man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for fatally shooting a college student and wounding four others during a party near Seton Hall University in 2010.

Nicholas Welch was convicted in March of murdering Jessica Moore, a 19-year-old honor student from Virginia, and wounding four other Seton Hall students during a house party near the well-respected Catholic University in South Orange, New Jersey.

Welch, 29, of East Orange, appeared in Superior Court in Newark on Friday where he received the maximum possible prison sentence for the 2010 shootings.

Witnesses testified that Welch, who lived down the street from the home, had tried to gain entrance to the party and was angry when he was turned away, according to prosecutors. He left the party and returned with a gun, opening fire on partygoers.

After his arrest, Welch pleaded not guilty. During his sentencing on Friday he apologized to Moore's family, but said the shooting was not his fault, according to local media.

He will be eligible for parole in 89 years, court officials said.

(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)