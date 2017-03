A gunman shot and wounded two people outside a hip hop concert in New Jersey late on Monday and is thought to have fled to nearby woods, police said.

The two were left in a critical condition after the attack outside PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, where rappers J. Cole and Big Sean were performing, New Jersey State Police added.

Both victims were airlifted to hospital, authorities said.

